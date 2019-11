Nearly nine in 10 American adults lose sleep to binge watch TV, a new survey finds

After analyzing results from a survey taken of more than 2,000 adults, researchers found sleep ranked as most peoples second highest priority, with family being first.

But despite sleep being considered important, 88 percent of people admitted to staying up late to binge watch tv with the rate being highest at 95 percent among 18 to 44 year olds.