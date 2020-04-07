Breaking News
Nearly 1,000 inmates placed in medical restriction at the Jordan Unit near Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nearly 1,000 inmates are placed in medical restriction at the Jordan Unit near Pampa after one inmate and one guard have tested positive for COVID-19.

The TDCJ website lists medical restriction as separating and restricting the movement of any well person who may have been exposed.

On April 1, TDCJ announced that a corrections officer at the prison had tested positive and later confirmed an inmate had, as well.

One inmate at that unit is in medical isolation.

Three inmates at the Clements Unit here in Amarillo have been placed in medical restriction.

