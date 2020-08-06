NCAA Division II and III cancel fall 2020 championships

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KAMR/KCIT)— Fall sports championships have been canceled in NCAA Division II and III as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellations affect football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, women’s volleyball, and men’s water polo.

The Division II Presidents Council decided Wednesday to cancel these events due to the operational, logistical, and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA board of governors directed each division to make its own determination on whether to hold fall championships, and both came to the same conclusion.

The Division II Presidents Council determined that “it was not feasible to hold fall championships as planned or to postpone them to the spring while prioritizing the health and well-being of student-athletes”, according to the NCAA.

The Division I council must make its decision by Aug. 21 to decide whether they will hold fall championships.

