NC AMBER Alert: 1 girl found, another still missing as police search for murder suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – One of two girls who were the subject of a North Carolina AMBER Alert Monday night has been located.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirm a child, abducted by her father, has been found.

Police say 1-year-old Aziyah Sana’a Garner is safe and unharmed after 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner, Sr., took her and 3-year-old Dior Muhammad, yesterday.

Muhammad is still missing and an AMBER Alert is in place. He was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Dior stands about 3 feet tall, weighs around 32 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Edward Silk Garner, Sr. and Edward Silk Garner, Jr.



Aziyah Sana’a Garner and Edward Silk Garner, Sr. (Dior is not pictured)

Aziyah S Garner in a photo from the Amber Alert. A photo was not available for Dior Muhammad.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Edward Silk Garner, Sr., is wanted in the murder of 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers.

Edward Silk Garner Sr., 35, and his son Edward Silk Garner Jr., 18, were believed to be with the two children, according to the Alert.

“Edward Silk Garner, Jr., was in the car with his father (and it is) unknown what his role is in the abduction on his sister,” the AMBER Alert said.

The group is in traveling a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 sedan with North Carolina license tag number HCV-1629.

Edward Garner, Sr., is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at (800) 522-5437, 704-353-0890 or call 911 or *HP.