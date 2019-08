SANTA FE, NM (KAMR/KCIT) - The FBI and Santa Fe Police Department are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch on Friday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s, approximately 5'10" tall, with a short beard and possibly short, dark blonde hair. He wore a gray hat, a gray T-shirt with stains around the abdomen, dark jeans, and brown sunglasses. He carried a small bag that hung from his shoulder. The suspect entered Wells Fargo, located at , at approximately 2:09 p.m. Friday. He presented a teller with a note that implied the suspect had a gun.The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who left the bank.Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300.The FBI may pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.