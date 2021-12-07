Navy SEAL dies from injuries sustained in training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A service member assigned to SEAL Team 8 has died following an incident during training.

Lt. Cmdr. Kara Handley with Naval Special Warfare Command confirmed the service member died Tuesday at a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

The person, whose name has not been released, was injured during training on Saturday in Virginia Beach.

“Naval Special Warfare is committed to supporting the service member’s family and our sailors who lost a teammate during this difficult time,” Handley wrote in an email.

The Navy will not release their name until the day after the next of kin is notified. The Navy said it would release more information on Wednesday.

“The details of the tragic accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time,” Handley said.

Seventeen Navy SEALs have died in training incidents since 2001, reports Business Insider. Training, which the Navy says is “designed to push you to your physical and mental limits,” lasts at leasts two and a half years.

SEAL Team 8’s geographic focus is the Caribbean, Africa and the Mediterranean, according to Navy Times.