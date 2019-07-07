Natural gas explosion in Dalhart injures two

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are injured and a house is destroyed after a natural gas explosion in Dalhart on Saturday, July 6.

The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to FM 1727 on a reported fire from a possible explosion.

At around 11 p.m., units arrived and found a house that had exploded due to a natural gas explosion with active fire coming out the gas line.

Six DVFD units, the Dallam County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and West Texas Gas responded to the scene.

Personnel conducted a search of the area and contained the scene.

The incident is still being investigated by the Dalhart Fire Marshal and Railroad Commission.

People are reminded to take any gas leaks or possible leaks serious. Call your gas company or 9-1-1 to have it checked out.

Image Courtesy of Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook