Zoom sued for improperly sharing personal data of its millions of users

(DAILY MAIL) — Zoom Video Communications is being sued for improperly sharing personal data of its millions of users with Facebook.

The class action, filed in California on Monday, alleges that despite the fact the company boasts of its ‘appreciation for the importance of maintaining its users’ privacy,’ Zoom included coding in the Zoom app that allowed undisclosed sharing of personal information to Facebook and other third parties.

The suit, obtained by DailyMail.com, states that information is shared when a user installs the Zoom app and each time it is opened.

That information includes the user’s mobile operating system type and version, the device time zone, model and unique advertising identifier that allows companies to target the user with specific advertising.

