Zombie Trees: Recognize The Danger

(NBC News) Halloween is long gone, but there still may be even scarier zombies lurking around your yard: “zombie” trees.

They’re trees that are appear healthy, but may be hollow or weakened on the inside.

That can be particularly hazardous during the months of winter, when the weight of snow, ice, or freezing rain, as well as high winds can easily bring an already-weakened zombie tree crashing to the ground.

A preventative pruning may lessen the danger of property damage.

