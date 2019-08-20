Your home needs to be at 82 degrees while you sleep

(FOX NEWS) – A Consumer Report on air conditioning guidelines stirring up a heated debate on the internet.

The guidelines released by Energy Star say to keep your home at 82 degrees while sleeping.

The report was actually issued in July but has recently gone viral with some saying the temperature recommendation is just too high especially in the sweltering summer months when people need to cool down.

The report suggesting homes should be kept at a minimum of 78 degrees for energy efficiency.

And also saying residents should keep their thermostats at 85 degrees when not at home.