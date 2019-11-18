Your food tastes better if you know where it comes from

A new study says the more you know about the food you eat, such as how it's made or raised, the more it changes your perceptions of favorable tastes.

(FOX NEWS) — Your perceptions of the way food tastes changes the more you know about where that food comes from, a new study says.

Research by the University of Copenhagen says having information on the foods we eat influences how we think it tastes.

The study took place in Indonesia among a large group of people tasting five modern versions of a food.

At first, the group wasn’t given any information on how their food was made but during the second round, they were given preparation and content info and the respondents reported liking the food more, and could even describe it better.

Researchers say information and background on food, such as culture and preparation, influences how we perceive tastes, even if the food is something you already eat.