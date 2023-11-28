BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts animal shelter is searching for special adopters for an 11-week-old kitten with severely deformed back legs.

The young kitten, called Gumby, arrived in Massachusetts on Nov. 11 from the SPCA of Texas for medical treatment and a loving forever home, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell (MSPCA).

“We’ve never seen a cat quite like this,” said Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell lead clinician of community and shelter medicine. “Both of Gumby’s back legs are severely deformed with muscle contracture that limits his joint mobility, but he still manages to get around—often on all fours.”

“We’re working with Angell specialists to explore all pathways to manage his condition, but Gumby’s quite remarkable in that he’s actually doing well, despite the deformities,” Fellman said.

Gumby is able to walk and use the litterbox, and the shelter staff says that he is very sweet, loving and playful. The shelter is looking for special adopters who are willing to take on the unique challenges that come along with Gumby’s medical needs as well as adopters who have a close relationship with a veterinarian.

“Gumby acts like a regular kitten,” explained Erin Morey, MSPCA Boston Adoption Center clinic coordinator. “He loves attention and can be a little mischievous. It’s really remarkable how well he’s learned to function with his limb deformities. He doesn’t let anything get him down!”

While MSPCA is hoping to find Gumby a home before the holidays, they want to be sure they find the best environment for him that will serve his needs.

“He can’t jump around or climb stairs, and there are times that he will need help getting around. Long term, he might benefit from physical therapy or other forms of assistance, especially since his mobility and needs might change as he grows.”

You can visit the MSCPA’s website to submit an adoption inquiry for Gumby.