You may soon be able to spend the night in space

(FOX NEWS) — If you want to get away, you may soon be able to go up high and far away if you have some spare cash.

The Gateway Foundation wants to start building a hotel in space in 2025.

The private company wants to create the Werner Von Braun hotel named after the late German and American aerospace engineer and architect.

The hotel would be part of the Von Braun rotating space station, which would orbit the Earth for scientific research, and also give tourists a place for a great space view.

The project still needs to attract investors.

The cost of a three-night double occupancy?

A cool five million dollars.

If this is too much for you, there’s a cheaper economy class priced at two million dollars for a standard room.