Astronomers are asking for the public's help to name 20 newly discovered moons in orbit around Saturn.

(FOX NEWS) — Calling all space fanatics.

You can help name Saturn’s new moons.

20 newly discovered moons are orbiting Saturn.

The Carnegie Institution for Science giving a special solar system announcement Monday.

The findings bring the planet’s total moon count to 82 surpassing Jupiter for the most in our solar system.

Astronomers say the moons play an important role in helping us learn how planets are formed.

In the meantime, scientists are asking the public to suggest names for the new moons.

To find out how you can submit your ideas, visit the Twitter page @saturnlunacy.