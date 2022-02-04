SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Maybe it’s a partner, a friend or a family member, but we all have loved ones who don’t enjoy the traditional Valentine’s Day fare.

Rather than chocolates, flowers or a teddy bear, Chick-fil-A suggests you think outside the box this year, presenting that special someone with some breaded chicken instead.

The fast-food joint is offering heart-shaped trays of several menu items, including 30 Chick-fil-A nuggets and 10 Chick-n-Minis (nuggets placed on mini-rolls, slider style). If you want to be slightly more traditional, you can go with dessert instead, presenting six chocolate chunk cookies or 12 chocolate fudge brownie halves.

The heart-shaped trays have been available for pickup and via delivery since the start of February, according to the company. There’s no extra cost for the tray, so you’ll pay the standard price for the item and quantity provided by each offering.

Supplies may be limited and not every restaurant will be participating, so it’s a good idea to give your local Chick-fil-A a call before going to pick one up.

A spread featuring Chick-fil-A’s heart-shaped offerings for Valentine’s Day, including a 30-nugget tray, Chick-n-Minis and chocolate chunk cookies. (Photo: Chick-fil-A)

You can place orders and check availability on the chain’s mobile app or website.