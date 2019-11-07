Florida man describes the moment a small plane fell from the sky and slammed into his SUV.

(WESH) Charred grass and a burned billboard are what’s left on State Road 200 in Ocala, Florida after a deadly plane crash last Thursday.

Two people died in the wreck, and a third victim, Ramon Escalante, is lucky to be alive after the plane crashed into his vehicle while he was on his way home.

“Boom, and I’m holding on to the steering wheel and the next thing you know, the car stopped,” Escalante said.

Escalante said he could feel the heat from the explosion as the plane burst into flames on the other side of the road.

Escalante jumped out of his car and witnesses looked at him.

“I said, ‘What trailer or truck, what truck hit me?’ and he said, ‘Yo, man you got hit by a plane,'” Escalante said.

The Ocala Police Department said the pilot of the plane was flying from Punta Gorda, Florida, to California and stopped in Ocala to dodge weather.

The pilot and a passenger were on a maintenance check flight after the pilot noticed an issue with the right-engine fuel flow sensor.

