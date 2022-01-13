Ye allegedly punches autograph-seeking fan

(The Hill) — Ye, formerly Kanye West, is being investigated over a battery accusation after allegedly punching a fan who asked for his autograph in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hill.

The LAPD confirmed that Ye is named as a suspect in a battery report.

Fox 11 first reported that the rapper was in his car outside the SoHo Warehouse, an exclusive social club, when the altercation occurred.

The fan, who has not been named, allegedly approached the vehicle to ask for an autograph and had a conversation with Ye, according to Fox 11.

The fan said the rapper then jumped out of his car and punched him, knocking him to the ground, before leaving the scene, according to the local station.

No arrests have been made, and additional details were not available, according to the LAPD.

The investigation is ongoing.