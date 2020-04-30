Yard Signs Offer Tribute To Graduates

(KUSA) Creativity comes easy to Erin Cox as a portrait photographer, but when COVID-19 stopped her work, she got creative in a different way.

“If you would have told me two months ago that I would be making yard signs, hundreds of yard signs, delivering them and then shipping them across the United States, I would have said you’re crazy,” Cox laughs.

But crazy worked out.

Now her senior portraits adorn Louisville, Colorado yards and beyond.

Cox’s pivot in business was just what the parents of high school seniors needed.

“I’m really trying not to cry right now,” says Kristi Lookner, whose daughter’s sign was delivered on Tuesday morning. “I’m incredibly proud, she’s worked really hard.”

Emma Lookner was supposed to graduate from Monarch High School in Boulder Valley in two weeks, and while the ceremony was postponed to late July, she doesn’t know what that will look like then.

“Slowly everything just kinda got canceled and now we’re here,” she says.

