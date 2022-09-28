MINNEAPOLIS (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy said it is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall, according to a news release from the company.

According to the release, Xcel is sending around 270 contract workers with the possibility of more support as the storm, right now classified as a category four hurricane, could increase in scale. The lineworkers are from Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas states the news release.

“When the call for help comes in, Xcel Energy and the entire electric industry answers that call,” says Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “When our customers experience adverse conditions, we know that they would do the same for us. It’s imperative that the electric companies work together to ensure the resiliency of our essential product as storm volatility increases.”

Xcel states that the company is part of the Edison Electric Institute’s Mutual Assistance program, a voluntary partnership of electric companies from across the country.

The program is used by electric companies to help speed restoration in the event of significant outages brought on by major storms said Xcel. More information can be found here.