‘Worm Moon’ to illuminate the sky this week

Skygazers will have a special treat Monday night.

(CNN) — Get ready for a spectacular view from our lunar neighbor!

A true full moon will light up the sky Monday.

It’s also known as the full “worm moon.”

Supermoons happen when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth in orbit.

The moon will seem bigger and brighter at night.

The phenomenon happens Monday night, but it will appear full through early Wednesday.

