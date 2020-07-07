Working From Home: The New Reality?

A new survey finds many Americans don't want to return to the office once COVID-19 dangers subside...and more businesses are opening up to the idea of making working from home a permanent reality.

(NBC News) Of all the surprises of the COVID-19 era, perhaps one of the biggest is how smoothly many American workers have adapted to working from home.

Many companies report productivity is up, and now businesses are completely rethinking what it means to have an office.

A recent survey by consulting firm McKinzey & Company found found more than 70 percent of people say they are as productive or even more productive working from home,

while a new WalletHub survey found nearly 60 percent of workers think the pandemic has improved how we work for the better.

Nearly a third think physical offices are a thing of the past.

Still, there are those who look forward to going back to the office.

“Those people that do miss being in their physical office, they miss their coworkers the most, followed by some sense of routine, powered by just simply getting out of the house,” says WalletHub’s Jill Gonzalez.

Consultants like McKinsey & Company are trying to help clients figure out what offices will be like when COVID-19 is finally gone.

They say companies will be leasing less space as more workers opt to stay home. There will likely be fewer offices and cubicles, and more unassigned desks, plus more conference rooms and open spaces so workers can do what they can’t at home: meet face to face with their coworkers.

More: https://on.today.com/2O5wc4G