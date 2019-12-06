Woman reportedly fights mountain lion that killed her dog

(CNN) — A dramatic story out of California.

A woman in Simi Valley reportedly fought a mountain lion in a desperate attempt to save her dog.

Officials say the mountain lion still killed her canine – and attacked another one in the area.

Brian D saw this video of a mountain lion walking near evening sky drive Tuesday night.

But even though his sister lives nearby with her small dog, he didn’t think to warn her.

Brian D. says, “We’re on the Nextdoor app, and it was talking about the mountain lion being sighted. But I figured we didn’t have to tell her, because she never lets the dog out of the house without her being outside.”

But early this morning, Pumbaa – a ten-year-old miniature schnauzer – started barking.

So Brian’s sister let him out in the yard.

Brian D. says, “She opened the door and I think she went out first. She saw the mountain lion, her dog charged underneath her legs towards the mountain lion. The mountain lion snapped it right up. She jumped on the mountain lion, tried to pry its jaws open to save her dog. She loves her dog so much.”

Unfortunately Pumbaa did not make it.

Simi Valley Police say the mountain lion that killed him, may be the same one that injured another dog in the neighborhood late last night.

Robert Kharitonoe saw police trying to surround that cat.

Robert Kharitonoe says, “It got spooked and started to walk across the street, actually towards my car. That was very very scary. I rolled up the windows immediately, I tried to stay as calm as I could.”

Dimitri Orloff decided to be safe and drive his dog Bella to another neighborhood for her morning walk.

Dimitri Orloff says, “It’s a big dog but it’s a domesticated dog, it’s not going to defend itself against a wild animal. A wild animal sees its prey and it’s going to get the upper hand every time.”

Fish and wildlife officials are still looking for the mountain lion, which they say has been collared.

But the device does not seem to be working.

