Wisconsin Records Coronavirus Spike

Positive cases have increased by 20 percent in Kenosha County since the social distancing orders ended, with several cases traced to bars and restaurants.

(WTMJ) Kenosha County has seen a 20 percent spike in COVID-19 cases since the Safer at Home order ended in Wisconsin. Now health leaders are urging people to take precautions to help change the growing number of cases.

Since March, a total of 1,061 people in Kenosha County have tested positive. 24 people have died of coronavirus.

Now, health officials are monitoring multiple outbreaks at local bars and restaurants.

“Today, alone, we saw several dining and drinking establishments that had seven positive cases. So these are employees of these dining and drinking establishments that are positive. And this is sort of the scenario that public health was afraid of,” said Dr. Jen Freiheit, interim health officer of Kenosha County.

Health leaders are also concerned about contact tracing, noting the difficulty of tracking down the potentially hundreds of people who came into contact with the bar and dining workers who are now COVID-19 positive.

