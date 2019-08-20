Win a 15k honeymoon by saying this company’s name in your vows

Hotels.com wants to pay for your honeymoon - just drop their name in during your wedding vows.

(FOX NEWS) – Weddings can be costly.

And after shelling out for the perfect “i do’s”… There’s the honeymoon.

One company wants to send you to paradise for free, but there’s a catch.

Hotels.com wants to give you $15,000 so you can have the honeymoon of your dreams.

The company just asks to be a part of your wedding vows.

All you have to do is name drop hotels.com during your commitments to your partner.

Make sure to get it on camera and upload it to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag “hotels spon con vows” for a chance to win.

Judges will require you to tap into your creative side for this one and will be looking for some original flare.

The contest is open now through September 23rd.