GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified.

The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. The suspect then shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more. The shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall.

On Monday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office and Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the four adults killed in the shooting.

Johnathan Douglas Sapirman

The deceased have been identified as Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis and his wife Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37. Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis, has also been confirmed as one of the victims.

FOX59 has also confirmed the identity of the gunman as Johnathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood. Sapirman reportedly entered the mall with a rifle and several magazines. He shot and killed three people before an armed citizen killed Sapirman.

According to police, Sapirman doesn’t drive and walked to the mall. Sapirman was armed with a Sig Sauer M400 semi-automatic rifle along with another rifle and a pistol. He had more than 100 rounds of ammunition with him, authorities said.

Police said Sapirman went into the restroom at 4:54 p.m. and didn’t emerge from the restroom and start shooting until an hour and two minutes later.

Police identified the Good Samaritan who shot and killed Sapirman as 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken.

According to authorities, Pedro and Rosa were sitting and eating when Sapirman opened fire and shot them. Gomez was outside the restroom when he was shot.

Family members told police they were surprised by Sapirman’s attack and that he’d never shown violent indications to them. Sapirman lived alone and when police searched his apartment they found a burned laptop in the oven. His cell phone was found in the mall’s bathroom toilet.

Police said 24 rounds were fired and five people were hit before Dicken shot and killed Sapirman.

Autopsies on all four individuals are scheduled for Tuesday.