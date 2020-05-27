Why some churches are choosing not to reopen yet

(FOX NEWS) — California announces loosened restrictions allowing its churches to open up again but some churches are waiting to resume in-person services.

New state guidelines will allow religious establishments to reopen their doors to the public.

After months of virtual religious services during the coronavirus outbreak, California churches have been given the green light to open to 25 percent of their normal capacity.

Going to in-person services may look a little different, with constant cleanings, parishioners being required to wear masks, and social distancing.

These restrictions coupled with the ongoing fear for their community’s health has made some religious leaders a little weary about reopening to the public.

In addition to state-mandated guidelines, churches choosing to reopen will also have to follow rules put in place by their individual counties.

The parts of the state hit the hardest by the coronavirus, such as Los Angeles County, are expected to have the strictest restrictions for reopening.

