White House Protests Grow

A much larger crowd converged on the White House Tuesday night, one day after President Trump promised a forceful crackdown on nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

(NBC News) A large crowd of protesters lingered outside the White House past a mandatory curfew for the second straight night Tuesday.

Some in the crowd threw bottles at police before dispersing after a day of non-violent protest.

The crowds were much larger than the night before…some motivated to show up after watching police use projectiles and and chemical irritants monday to clear the way for President Trump to walk to a nearby historic church and pose for pictures while holding a Bible.

That walk, and Tuesday’s visit to a Catholic shrine, are drawing criticism from religious leaders in Washington.

“It was an abuse of the spiritual tools and symbols,” said Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

On Twitter, the president accused monday’s protesters of being the same ones who set a small fire at St. John’s Church the night before, tagging Senate Republicans who criticized the photo op.

Many of the president’s allies are steering clear of the subject.

Former vice president and presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, criticized President Trump’s failure to unify the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the demonstrations against police brutality that have followed.

“The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that brings us together. Leadership that can recognize pain and deep grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time,” Biden said.

