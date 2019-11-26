White House, U.S. Capitol lockdowns lifted after airspace violation, NBC News reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Lockdowns at the White House and U.S. Capitol have been lifted after an airspace violation was reported in Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning, according to NBC News.

Numerous White House press tweeted they sheltered in place and that the U.S. Capitol was evacuated.

NBC News says NORAD Command scrambled fighter jets to respond to the security alert, but the aircraft that violated the airspace was determined to not be hostile.

The lockdown began shortly before 9 a.m. ET and was lifted about 20 minutes later.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: