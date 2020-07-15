White House Notes “Progress” As Coronavirus Cases Surge

(NBC News) With coronavirus cases on the rise in 41 states, some governors are starting to reverse course on reopening.
California and Oregon are the latest states to scale back.
California is closing bars, restaurants, and most gyms and hair salons after a spike in new coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, Admiral Brett Giroir, the Trump administration’s point man on coronavirus testing, says he’s concerned about increasing hospitalizations leading to more deaths, but claims there are early indications of progress.
“Even though we’re turning the corner on the current outbreak, and it looks all indications are that we have that, we won’t see the benefit in hospitalizations and deaths for at least another couple weeks,” Giroir says.
Many medical experts sharply disagree.
“He’s letting Americans keep their guard down,” says Dr. Vin Gupta of the University of Washington Medical Center. “He’s enabling that when what he should be doing is saying ‘Keep your guard up!’.”
