White House Increases Protections After COVID-19 Infections

Staffers will now be required to wear masks under most circumstances; President Trump says increased state testing has been successful and will help the country reopen.

(NBC News) Mandatory masks and increased social distancing are being put in place at the White House after a top staffer, a valet to the president, and several Secret Service members tested positive for COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence and three top health officials are self-isolating after exposure to one of those staffers, Pence press secretary Katie Miller.

Speaking to reporters in the White House rose garden Monday, President Trump said he did not believe White House protection protocols had failed, saying “it can happen, it’s the hidden enemy.”

Mr. Trump, not wearing a mask, went on to tout progress in testing, making the claim everyone who wants one can get one now.

“We have met the moment and we have prevailed,” the president said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3fBn5VX

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: