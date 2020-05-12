White House Increases Protections After COVID-19 Infections

(NBC News) Mandatory masks and increased social distancing are being put in place at the White House after a top staffer, a valet to the president, and several Secret Service members tested positive for COVID-19.
Vice President Mike Pence and three top health officials are self-isolating after exposure to one of those staffers, Pence press secretary Katie Miller.
Speaking to reporters in the White House rose garden Monday, President Trump said he did not believe White House protection protocols had failed, saying “it can happen, it’s the hidden enemy.”
Mr. Trump, not wearing a mask, went on to tout progress in testing, making the claim everyone who wants one can get one now.
“We have met the moment and we have prevailed,” the president said.
