White House Hit By Coronavirus Infections

Vice President Mike Pence is keeping a limited schedule and three members of the White House Coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are under self-quarantine after contact with staffers who've tested positive.

Three members of the Coronavirus Task Force are self-isolating, including the Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.



They’ll all testify remotely to the Senate this week.

Officials stress Vice President Pence is not in quarantine. A senior administration official says he skipped a national security meeting this weekend “out of caution” after his press secretary Katie Miller tested positive.



A military valet who serves the president also tested positive. Both President Trump and Vice President Pence have tested negative.



