White House has released the results from President Trump’s annual physical exam

There has been no interval change in Donald Trump's health over the past year, the top White House doctor said in a summary of the president's physical examination.

(NBC NEWS) — The White House has released the results from President Trump’s annual physical examination.

According to top white house physician, Sean Conley, the president “remains healthy” and has had “no interval change” in the past year.

The results follow the president’s physical exam performed in April of this year and late last year.

It’s still unclear why the president’s exam came in two separate visits to Walter Reed National Medical Center.

Included in the results, the president’s weight up one pound to 244 pounds.

The president has normal blood pressure and slightly improved cholesterol but the dosage on his cholesterol medication was increased.

Also of note, a normal EKG was performed and there were no impacts following the president’s use of hydroxychloroquine.

And the president continues to receive regular testing for COVID-19, with all results negative to date.

President Trump is 73-years-old, the oldest president to be sworn into office in his first term.

More from MyHighPlains.com: