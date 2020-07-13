White House Continues School Push

(NBC News) Despite skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in several states, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is pushing the Trump plan to fully reopen schools, in person, five days a week.



“There’s nothing in the data that suggests that kids being in school is in any way dangerous,” DeVos said on Fox News Sunday.



Some districts says they’re not ready and will start at least partially online.



Meanwhile, the Trump team is also trying to discredit infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who says he hasn’t briefed the president personally in two months.



“Dr. Fauci is not 100 percent right,” White House Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir told NBC’s Meet the Press. “He looks at it from a very narrow public health point of view.”

Dr. Fauci’s public statements on the virus have often been at odds with the Trump administration’s claims that the pandemic is under control and reopening efforts should continue.

