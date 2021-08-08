White House announces new national eviction moratorium for high COVID transmission areas

WASHINGTON, D.C., (KAMR/KCIT) — The CDC and White House reversed course this week, announcing a new eviction moratorium for areas with high COVID transmission. They’re hoping it will give time for renters to apply for relief.

“This is a win for every single family,” said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, (CA-34).

Progressives in Congress are celebrating a victory. A new eviction moratorium in place.

“We forced the White House to do better,” said Rep. Mondaire Jones (NY-17).

Members of congress have been putting pressure on President Biden by camping out on the capitol steps.

“So let’s be clear. Activists are in Congress,” exclaimed Rep. Cori Bush (MO-1).

The news is a relief Amarillo area lawyer Kay Pechin, Legal Aid Northwest Texas Attorney.

“This is a promising sign for tenants who have been impacted by COVID-19,” she said. She’s seen local evictions explode recently, and expected them to surge higher with the expiration of the previous moratorium.

“This gives them time to apply for those resources and seize those resources,” Pechin said.

“That’s a huge thing,” Rep. Bush said. “People still don’t know that there’s money available.”

In December, Congress approved 47 billion dollars in rental relief. 8 months later only 3 billion has made it to the people who need it.

“The states and localities got to get that money out, you lose your home, all is lost,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

So how do you do it?

“Oversight, oversight, oversight,” Rep. Gomez commented. “But we got to just stay on top of the local governments to get their job done.”

Pechin said she’s not so sure.

Simply put, “I don’t know how oversight would help.”

She said money has gotten out locally, but there have been issues at the state level.

“I think we need to get the word out and get it out fast,” she said.

The protest increasing awareness that there’s money available, and making change happen.