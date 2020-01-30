Where Is Baby Andrew?

Search for Florida infant taken from seen of triple murder continues after his father is found dead.

(WFLA/NBC News) Florida authorities say there is no evidence that proves a missing newborn is in Pasco County after he was reportedly kidnapped by his father earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said child’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found dead in a wooded area in Blanton from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An Amber Alert had been issued that morning by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Caballeiro’s son, 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro. The FDLE said the child was missing from Miami after he was taken from the scene of a triple murder.

Miami police suspect Caballeiro kidnapped the baby after shooting and killing the child’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Miami-Dade, the Miami Herald reported.

Investigators say Caballeiro arrived in Pasco County about four and a half hours after leaving the scene.

Investigators found some old receipts and a pacifier in the van, but “there was no sign of the baby,” Nocco said.

