What would you rename the Army posts and Navy ships that honor the Confederacy?

(NEXSTAR) – Nine Army posts and two Navy ships are named for Confederate troops or to honor Confederate roots, and now the military wants your input on how to rename them.

The Defense Department’s Naming Commission is tasked with rebranding military “items” that were named in honor of the Confederacy, and the commission is currently taking recommendations via its new crowdsourcing website unveiled Monday.

Up for renaming from the Army are Forts A.P. Hill, Lee and Pickett in Virginia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Forts Gordon and Benning in Georgia; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Rucker, Alabama; and Fort Polk, Louisiana, according to the Military Times. The Navy’s cruiser Chancellorsville and the oceanographic survey ship Maury will be renamed as well.

The commission is also deliberating recommendations for the Army’s Fort Belvoir in Virginia, which carries the name of a former slave plantation, according to its website.

Camp Beauregard, Louisiana, often cited as another Army post named for a Confederate soldier, isn’t under consideration because it’s a state-controlled National Guard installation, according to the Military Times.

According to Fort Bragg officials, that post began as Camp Bragg on Sept. 4, 1918, as an artillery training center. The base is named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg for his efforts in the Mexican-American War. One suggestion, according to WNCN, is to “rename” the base as Fort Bragg – named after Braxton Bragg’s cousin, Union General Edward Bragg.

“As we work with the local communities, we welcome input from the American public,” said retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, the chair of the Naming Commission, according to the Military Times. “This feedback will help us determine names that appropriately reflect our military today and recognize the courage, values and sacrifices of our military men and women.”

As for when the changes might take effect, the commission’s website notes that under the “2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the Secretary of Defense is expected to ‘Implement a plan submitted by the commission” no later than Jan. 1, 2024. While we anticipate that renaming activities would take place around that time-frame, the role of the commission is strictly to provide recommendations, not execute activities on behalf of DoD.”