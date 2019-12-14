What to do if you win the Mega Millions jackpot

The winning numbers for a Mega Millions jackpot worth $340 million were drawn Friday and no one won. Experts weigh on in what your first steps should be if you beat the odds.

(FOX NEWS) — You know the odds of winning the lottery are stacked against you but do you know what to do if you actually win?

The winning numbers for the $340-million Mega-Millions jackpot were drawn Friday and nobody won. The next estimated jackpot is $372 million.

Your chances of being the lucky leprechaun are about one in 302-million.

But should lightning strike, Jason Kurland at Rivkin Radler Law Firm says you need to take four main steps:

Keep quiet. People will emerge from the shadows wanting a piece of your prize. Protect your ticket by signing the back of it immediately, in case you lose it. Don’t rush to the lottery headquarters the day you win. Decide how you want your winnings.

You can choose between cash up-front or spreading it out over three decades.

Just keep in mind, the IRS takes 24 percent before you get anything.

