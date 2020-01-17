1  of  33
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Goodwell ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

What people would give up for Super Bowl tickets

National

Ticketmaster asks NFL fans what they would be willing to give up to see their favorite team playing in the Super Bowl

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — A kidney and romance.

These are just some of the things Americans say they would give up for tickets to the Super Bowl.

It’s arguably the most coveted ticket in sports.

And football fans are willing to do just about anything to grab one!

A new Ticketmaster poll finds 35 percent of fans would quit drinking for a year to go to this year’s big game.

14 percent say they’d give up sex for a year.

And seven percent would even go as far as to donate a kidney or leave their partner.

Currently, Super Bowl tickets cost up to $37,000 on Ticketmaster.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss