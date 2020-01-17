What people would give up for Super Bowl tickets

Ticketmaster asks NFL fans what they would be willing to give up to see their favorite team playing in the Super Bowl

(FOX NEWS) — A kidney and romance.

These are just some of the things Americans say they would give up for tickets to the Super Bowl.

It’s arguably the most coveted ticket in sports.

And football fans are willing to do just about anything to grab one!

A new Ticketmaster poll finds 35 percent of fans would quit drinking for a year to go to this year’s big game.

14 percent say they’d give up sex for a year.

And seven percent would even go as far as to donate a kidney or leave their partner.

Currently, Super Bowl tickets cost up to $37,000 on Ticketmaster.

