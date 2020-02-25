What is the safest seat on a plane?

A new study by Time Magazine studied statistics from 35 years, observing which is the safest seat on a plane.

(FOX NEWS) — A new study by Time Magazine found the middle seat to be the safest seat on an airplane.

Middle seats towards the back of the plane received the lowest fatality rate of 28 percent the worst were the aisles in the middle section.

The report looked at databases from the Federal Aviation Administration.

17 accidents had seating charts available to be analyzed the oldest was from 1985 the latest was in 2000.

The research also found the back third had the of the planes had the lowest fatality rate.

The magazine also notes aviation travel has gotten progressively more safe now with the odds of passing away on a crash at one in eight thousand.

