West Virginia Fusion Center asking for help after fatal shooting of Florida Deputy Sheriff

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Fusion Center is asking for your help in spreading the word after the fatal shooting of a Florida Deputy Sheriff.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is advising all hospitals and medical treatment facilities to be on the lookout for Patrick McDowell. McDowell allegedly shot Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyers during a traffic stop on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Moyers passed away on Sunday, September 26.

It is believed that McDowell may be armed and dangerous and if you see him use extreme caution.