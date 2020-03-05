Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20/hour

(CNN) — Wells Fargo is raising the minimum wage for 20,000 of its employees.

The new wage for bank locations will go up to 15 to 20 dollars per hour by the end of 2020.

The bank also announced two new bank accounts.

A check-less account with no overdraft fees, as well as one that includes checks and limits overdraft fees to one a month.

Those will be available by early 2021.

