Weinstein: 23 Years In Prison

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison following his conviction on charges of rape and sexual assault.

(NBC News) Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The sentencing was handed down Wednesday in a New York City courtroom.

A jury convicted Weinstein last month of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein didn’t testify during the trial, but did address the court during the sentencing hearing.

The 67-year-old implied he was a victim of the “Me Too” movement, saying “I’m worried about this country; lots of men like myself are the latest examples. I wasn’t about power. I was about making great movies.”

In all, more than 80 women have accused the disgraced producer of sexual assault and harassment.

He now faces another trial in California, where he faces more rape and sexual assault charges.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2vdiree

More from MyHighPlains.com: