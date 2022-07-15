Summer is the busiest season of the year for couples to tie the knot, and 2022 has been shaping up to be the boom year for weddings.

According to the New York Times, there will be about 2.5 million weddings this year – the most since 1984. But what happens when you combine this with the reality of inflation?

MG Montemayor sits down with Christine Chang, the principle planner and founder of Live.Love.Create Events. Find out about what planning a wedding could cost you in the video above.

For more information on Christine Chang and Live.Love.Create Events, you can also check out the Instagram.