Wedding photographer refuses to refund money after bride dies in accident

A wedding photography company is denying a refund to a man who lost his fiancee in a car crash before their wedding.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CNN) — A young bride was killed in a car accident just three months before she was set to walk down the aisle. Now, the photographer they hired– is pushing back — threatening to sue him for defamation.

22-year-old Alexis Wyatt died in a car crash on Highway 24 in February.

The wedding would have been this Saturday, May 23rd.

Fiancé, Justin Montney now left to pick up the pieces and the financial fall out from their wedding plans that never happened.

Alexis signed a contract with a photography company called copper stallion media to take their wedding video and gave them $1,800.

“They said they’d extend my service to my next wedding which was a very insensitive thing to tell me,” Montney said.

When Justin’s friends heard that, they posted dozens of bad reviews all over Copper Stallion’s page on ‘The Knot,’ a popular wedding planning website.

Justin knows they a contract saying no refunds but he thinks, under the rare circumstances, the company should honor his request.

“Which they should have been able to do cause they didn’t render any services,” he said.

Copper Stallion did respond to all those comments online, calling them a smear campaign and saying they don’t have the money to refund him because of COVID-19.

But Justin begs to differ.

“We’re just putting out the facts that have happened so far. I messaged them clear back in February before COVID was even a part of this issue,” he said.

Montney says shedding a little light on this problem is the last fight he has in him right now, but he holds out hope Copper Stallion will do what he says is the right thing.

