Water your Christmas trees, US agency warns

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued its yearly warning of the dangers of not watering your Christmas tree during the holiday.
In the video above, the agency showed how quickly a dry Christmas tree burns compared to a watered one.
“Many people have real Christmas trees in their homes for the first time ever this holiday season,” the agency tweeted. “Make sure you keep your tree well watered. A dry Christmas tree burns faster than newspaper.”
