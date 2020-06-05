Watch out for the strawberry moon

The strawberry moon steps into the spotlight Friday.

(CNN) — It’s a “Sweet” day for star=gazers.

The next full moon for 2020 is Friday afternoon and it’s called the strawberry moon.

It will appear opposite the sun at 2:12 p.m., central.

And if you miss it, you can still catch a glimpse of it on Friday night.

The moon will pass through a section of the earth’s partial shadow.

Other astronomical names for this event include Mead Moon, Honey Moon, and the LRO Moon.

