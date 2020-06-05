(CNN) — It’s a “Sweet” day for star=gazers.
The next full moon for 2020 is Friday afternoon and it’s called the strawberry moon.
It will appear opposite the sun at 2:12 p.m., central.
And if you miss it, you can still catch a glimpse of it on Friday night.
The moon will pass through a section of the earth’s partial shadow.
Other astronomical names for this event include Mead Moon, Honey Moon, and the LRO Moon.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Tyson Foods re-instating attendance policy
- Watch out for the strawberry moon
- Protests shift to memorializing Floyd amid push for change
- Denver police pointed gun at 3 black children, handcuffed unarmed father, attorney says
- KFOR Chopper 4 crew spots, rescues missing swimmer in an Oklahoma river