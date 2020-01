KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A plane slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport on Friday due to icy conditions that also have closed schools, universities and government offices as a sprawling winter storm hits large sections of the Midwest and beyond.

The Delta Airlines A319 was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement, KMBC-TV reportsthat airport spokesman Joe McBride said. There were no known injuries on that flight, officials said.