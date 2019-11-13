WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

Watch live: The House Intelligence Committee holds its first public hearing in President Trump’s impeachment inquiry. Witnesses include Bill Taylor, Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.

