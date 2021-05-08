Watch Live: Clergy marches to demand transparency from officials for the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Severe Weather Tools

Clergy marches to demand transparency from officials for the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Andrew Brown (Via his family)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A clergy with the Repairers of the Breach has planned a march to demand truth, transparency and accountability in the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Brown was shot and killed several weeks ago by deputies conducting a search warrant, sparking days of protests. 

Officials with the clergy say the march will be followed by a public rally and a news conference. 

Members will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 306 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, in front of the Boys and Girls Club. They will march to the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

