WATCH LIVE: Acting DNI Testifies On Trump Ukraine Call

National
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York. The conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s president is just one piece of the whistleblower’s overall complaint _ made in mid-August _ which followed Trump’s July 25 call. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NBC NEWS) — Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss